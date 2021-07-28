Haughton man faces multiple juvenile sex charges

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Haughton man has been arrested on multiple sex abuse charges against juveniles, according to Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington.

Jesse C. Patton, 45, of the 400 block of Joe Lewis Road, was arrested Friday by BPSO detectives on warrant charges that include molestation of a juvenile, aggravated crimes against nature, pornography involving juveniles, and two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles.

Patton, who appeared in court on Monday to face the molestation of a juvenile, aggravated crime against nature and indecent behavior with juveniles, and on Wednesday to face the pornography involving juveniles and indecent behavior charges, told the Court that he would retain a private attorney.

The charges were issued following a thorough investigation by BPSO detectives who discovered Patton committed child sexual abuse with victims under the age of 13. In addition, they found images of child sexual abuse on his electronic devices.

Patton was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility for booking; his bond is currently set at $650,000 as detectives continue their investigation.

Detectives say there may be other victims. Anyone who feels they have been a victim or has information about any sexual crime involving Patton or any other person is encouraged to contact Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives at (318) 965-3418 or (318) 965-2203.

Whittington emphasized that the time limit for reporting sexual crimes in Louisiana is now up to 30 years after the victim(s) reach age 18, so victims of crimes can report them up to age 48.