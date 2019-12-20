Haughton man found guilty of 2nd-degree murder in death of Shreveport man

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Haughton man accused of shooting and killing a Shreveport man last year was convicted Thursday.

According to the District Attorney’s office, a Bossier Parish jury took less than an hour to unanimously find 56-year-old Richard Mclendon of Haughton guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 51-year-old Steve Beaird of Shreveport.

It happened in the 600 block of Parker Road near the Haughton area on June 15, 2018. Mclendon was arrested hours after detectives and crime scene investigators say they found Beaird mortally wounded next to a motorcycle.

The DA’s office says “during the four-day trial, the jury heard testimony from detectives and crime scene investigators from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office, firearms expert Richard Beighley from the North Louisiana Crime Lab, forensic pathologist Dr. Frank Peretti, as well as witnesses who saw the defendant before and after the shooting. One witness testified regarding Mclendon’s efforts to dispose of the murder weapon after the killing.”

Bossier and Webster Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin says BPSO should be praised for their work on the case.

“The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office should be commended for their diligent work in this case,” Marvin said.

“They continued to work hard to locate the murder weapon and tirelessly worked the case for many months. BSO delivered a solid case to our office.”

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Dale Montgomery. Mclendon was represented by Randal Fish with the Public Defender’s Office.

Sentencing by Judge Mike Craig has been set for March 10, 2020. The charge of second-degree murder carries a mandatory life sentence.

