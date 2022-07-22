HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Haughton man received the maximum sentence after he confessed in July to assaulting a young child over several years.

Oscar Abraham Gonzalez, 21, was sentenced on Wednesday to 40 years at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence. He must also register as a sex offender for life once he is released.

The 7-year-old’s mother says she walked into the room and found Gonzales kneeling in front of the little girl as he redressed her in April of 2020. Gonzalez admitted to assaulting the child multiple times since she was a toddler. He pleaded guilty to second-degree rape on June 27, 2022, just before his trial was set to begin.