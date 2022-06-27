HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Haughton man pleaded guilty on Monday to one charge of first-degree rape and one charge of second-degree rape of a child in 2020.

Oscar Abraham Gonzalez, 21, was accused of assaulting the child in April 2020. The 7-year-old’s mother says she walked into the room and found Gonzales kneeling in front of the little girl as he redressed her.

During the investigation, the child told officers Gonzalez played a “game” with her and tried to assault her multiple times. He confessed to assaulting her on several occasions since the time she was a toddler. The confession came just before his trial was to start.

His sentencing will take place on July 20. Gonzales faces up to 40 years in prison, with at least two years without parole, for the second-degree rape charge.