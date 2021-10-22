Haughton police seek help identifying car burglars

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Haughton police are asking for the public’s help identifying three car burglars in the Haughton city limits.

During the early morning hours of October 13, Haughton police say several vehicles were burglarized in the Fox Creek subdivision. Detectives say one of the three men they believe to be responsible for these burglaries can be seen on video attempting to enter two cars parked in a driveway.

Authorities urge residents to be sure to lock their car doors as a habit every night.

Anyone with any information on any of these burglaries is asked to contact Haughton PD Detective Justin Kemp at (318) 949-3666.