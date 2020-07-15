HCSO: Investigation lands E. Texas man in jail on drugs and gun charges

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: Harrison County Sheriff’s Office)

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — An East Texas man accused of having drugs and a gun in his home is behind bars following an investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit.

According to HSCO, 59-year-old Kent Dwayne Boyd of Marshall is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphilia, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The arrest happened Wednesday evening around 3:00 p.m. at 3674 FM 1997 West in Marshall. HCSO says a search warrant was issued as a result of an investigation by narcotics investigators with HCSO. The warrant was served without incident and deputies were able seizure of about one ounce of methamphetamines, miscellaneous prescription pills, and a rifle.          

Boyd was taken to the Harrison County Jail and he was booked for his charges. The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss