HCSO: Investigation lands E. Texas man in jail on drugs and gun charges

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas. (KTAL/KMSS) — An East Texas man accused of having drugs and a gun in his home is behind bars following an investigation by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit.

According to HSCO, 59-year-old Kent Dwayne Boyd of Marshall is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of dangerous drugs, possession of drug paraphilia, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The arrest happened Wednesday evening around 3:00 p.m. at 3674 FM 1997 West in Marshall. HCSO says a search warrant was issued as a result of an investigation by narcotics investigators with HCSO. The warrant was served without incident and deputies were able seizure of about one ounce of methamphetamines, miscellaneous prescription pills, and a rifle.

Boyd was taken to the Harrison County Jail and he was booked for his charges. The investigation is still ongoing.