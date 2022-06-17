HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Harrison County deputies made an unusual arrest Thursday after a man came to the station asking for protection following a narcotics theft.

Officers say Pedro Serrano arrived at 2:40 p.m. and told members of the Joint Harrison County Violent Crime & Narcotics Task Force Serrano he was in danger. During his interview, he told investigators he had a large amount of narcotics in his car parked outside of the station. Serrano said he was in danger because he took the drugs from a supplier without paying.

Narcotics seized from vehicle of Pedro Serrano (Source: Harrison County Marshall Texas Sheriff’s Office)

At the end of the interview, deputies went to arrest Serrano on narcotics charges when they say he began to fight officers inside the interview room. Several investigators responded to assist as the struggle continued.

He was booked into the HSCO Jail and investigators executed a warrant to search the vehicle. They found approximately 825 grams of methamphetamine inside.

“Law Enforcement is a unique career, and every day is different, as this episode clearly shows. I am thankful these narcotics landed in our lap instead of the streets or lives of our community. Fortunately, none of my Staff were injured during the struggle of trying to arrest this suspect,” said Sheriff Fletcher.

Serrano is charged with possession of a controlled substance between 1 and 400 grams and resisting arrest.