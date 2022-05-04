KARNACK, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Karnack man was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to shooting two relatives in April 2020.

Carl Dwain Dunn was sentenced to 99 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of aggravated assault on Monday. Dunn shot his mother in the face and his uncle in the stomach on April 27, 2020, seriously wounding them both.

Officials say they received a dropped 911 call, but they could hear someone calling for help inside the residence when officers arrived. They found Dunn’s mother in the living room with two black eyes and blood covering her face and head, lying in a pool of blood. Dunn’s uncle was found on the kitchen floor with gunshot wounds to his left thigh and stomach. Deputies say he told them Dunn hit him in the head with a pistol and shot them both.

Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies found Dunn underneath a bed with a bloody .22 caliber revolver missing the barrel during a search. Officials reported he appeared to be intoxicated.

Both victims were airlifted to LSU Ochsner with life-threatening injuries.

“If it had not been for the fast thinking of the Harrison County deputies on scene, it is likely that the two victims would have died at the residence. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office was thorough and professional in their investigation. Additionally, the sheriff’s office worked with the Harrison County District Attorney’s Office throughout the investigation and sought guidance. With this type of partnership, the DA’s Office is able to bring good cases to a jury and secure the type of justice that is deserved for victims,” said Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain.