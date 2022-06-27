HALLSVILLE, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office asks the public to help them identify a man they say committed an armed robbery in the Hallsville area.

According to police, the robbery happened outside of Hallsville city limits. After the theft, the man fled on foot along railroad tracks and made his way back toward the city limits.

Police are looking for a Hispanic male, approximately five feet eight inches tall. He was wearing a tan shirt and dark-colored pants at the time of the robbery.

Police urge residents not to approach this man because he may be armed. Contact HCSO at 903-923-4020 or call 911 with information about this or other crimes.