HARRISON CO., Texas (KTAL) – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has released security video of a large copper theft from an East Texas business in hopes of identifying suspects.

The sheriff’s office says the theft happened around 2 a.m. on May 30 at the former BP Production offices, which is now Braxton Services, at 886 Finklea Road in Hallsville.

The video shows a white or light color 2020 model Ram Pickup truck with a toolbox backed up to the fence surrounding an industrial generator. HCSO notes the license plate may have been removed. According to the sheriff’s office, several individuals worked together to cut the fence, damage an industrial generator and caused $70,000 in damage to steal over 100lbs of copper wire.

In the video, investigators note one of the suspects “walks with a gait,” and carries an electrician’s backpack with bolt cutters.

The company is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of the people responsible.

Anyone with information that can help authorities identify either of the suspect’s vehicles in these photographs, is asked to contact the HCSO Criminal Investigations Division at 903-923-4020. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or the P3 App.