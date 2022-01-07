Heated argument over Crock-Pot leads to Aggravated Assault

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 7, 2022, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 800 block of Orange Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who advised that 30-year-old Jamica Marquesa Chisley struck them several times during a heated argument over a Crock-Pot.

The victim also advised officers that Chisley armed herself with a screwdriver, swinging the screwdriver at them. According to the report, Chisley took the screwdriver and put a hole in the victim’s air mattress. Officers observed a red cut on the victim’s neck and a hole in the air mattress.

Chisley admitted to having an argument with the victim but denied touching them. A witness at the scene advised officers that they observed Chisley battering the victim.

Chisley was placed under arrest and refused to provide her name to officers. She was transported and booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center. She was charged with the following offenses:

Simple Battery

Aggravated Assault

Simple Criminal Damage to Property

Resisting an Officer