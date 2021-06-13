Heavy police presence on scene of shooting in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – There is a heavy police presence at a shooting that happened in Shreveport’s Werner Park neighborhood.

According to SPD, the shooting happened around 7:48 p.m. at the intersection of the 5100 block of Fairy Ave and Bibb Street.

Right now it is unknown if anyone was hurt in this shooting. This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.