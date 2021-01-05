Help BCP find Walmart shopper who failed to pay for $500 worth of stuff

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Bossier City Police’s Property Crimes Division are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who went shopping at a Bossier business and neglected to pay for his merchandise.

It happened on Nov. 4, when the alleged thief walked into the Airline Drive Walmart, helped himself to $500 worth of merchandise and strolled out without paying.

Emboldened by his success, the very next day the same guy went into the same Walmart and tried it again – this time he attempted to swipe a hoverboard and a tools set.

This time, however, the loss prevention folks confronted the guy, who dropped the stuff and ran out of the store and into the parking lot where he hopped into a dark-colored Chevrolet Tahoe with a white hood, fired it up and drove off before they could catch him.

A cash reward is possible for anyone who has information on the identity of this guy leading to his arrest is asked to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at 318-424-4100, or log onto www.p3tips.com to submit their tip via the web. All tips, however received are anonymous. There’s no caller ID, no recorded lines, no tracking cookies, no saved IP address.

