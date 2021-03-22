Help BCPD identify man linked to Ulta theft

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators want to know if you recognize a man who may have been involved in a theft at Ulta Beauty in Bossier City.

The theft happened on Thursday in the 2700 block of Beene Blvd.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s Property Crimes Division, surveillance video showed a man walk into the store, take $300 worth of merchandise and then leave without paying for it.

The man is described as a black male wearing a white jacket and sweat pants, a black ball cap, and black tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100, or visit www.p3tips.com.