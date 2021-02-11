Help Bossier police identify man, woman linked to wallet theft at Kroger

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying two people who may be connected to a wallet theft at a Bossier City grocery store.

The theft happened back on Feb. 1 at the Kroger Marketplace in the 1000 block of George Dement Blvd.

According to the Bossier City Police Department’s Property Crimes Division, a man and a woman went to Kroger and stole a person’s wallet. The two people immediately went to The Home Depot in the 2800 block of Airline Dr. and made several fraudulent credit card transactions using credit cards that were in the person’s wallet.

The man and woman were seen leaving The Home Depot parking lot in a dark colored Honda CR-V with a California license plate.

Anyone with information on the identities of these people is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or log onto www.p3tips.com/.