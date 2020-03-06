Help identify man accused in Shreveport car burglary

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators want to know if you recognize a man who is wanted in connection with a vehicle burglary in Shreveport.

The burglary happened on Feb. 17 in the 3400 block of Mertis Ave.

Detectives were able to secure video footage of the alleged suspect from a different location.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org or use the P3Tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-028303 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories