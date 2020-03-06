Help identify man accused in Shreveport car burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators want to know if you recognize a man who is wanted in connection with a vehicle burglary in Shreveport.

The burglary happened on Feb. 17 in the 3400 block of Mertis Ave.

Detectives were able to secure video footage of the alleged suspect from a different location.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org or use the P3Tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-028303 with your tip.

