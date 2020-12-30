Help police identify 2 accused of burglarizing Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize two people caught on camera burglarizing a Shreveport business.

The burglary happened back on Dec. 14 at the Gatti Wrecking Yard in the 7100 block of Mansfield Rd.

According to Shreveport Police, surveillance video showed the two people involved in the burglary.

Anyone who has information on the identities of these two people is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 20-189155 with your tip.