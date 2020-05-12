Help police identify man accused of stealing items from Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators need your help identifying a man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Shreveport business.

The theft happened back on Dec. 29, 2019 in the 7600 block of Youree Dr.

According to detectives the man was senn walking out the store without paying for his items.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 19-203221 with your tip.

