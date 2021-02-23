Help police identify man possibly involved in Shreveport business theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators want to know if you recognize a man who may have been involved in a theft at a Shreveport business.

The theft happened back on Dec. 22, 2020 at Walmart in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, a white man was seen on surveillance video walking into the store and allegedly stealing merchandise.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone who can identify this man is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-193093 with your tip.