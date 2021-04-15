Help police identify man possibly tied to assault at Shreveport gas station

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a man who was caught on camera assaulting someone at a Shreveport gas station.

The incident, which was captured on surveillance video, happened back on April 9 at the Valero in the 5400 block of West 70th St.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, officers responded to reports of a man committing a battery on another person. When they arrived they learned that a black male attacked the person while they were pumping gas. Following the assault, the man left in a black BMW.

Photo Courtesy: Shreveport Police Department

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information in this case. Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 21-047639 with your tip.