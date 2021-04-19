Help police identify man tied to theft in Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators are asking the public’s help in identifying a man in connection with a theft earlier this month in Bossier City.

According to Bossier City Police, surveillance video captured on April 9th shows a man walking into a religious building and stealing property.

Police say the man was wearing a dark colored ball cap turned backward, a dark jacket, jeans and red shoes.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100 or submit a tip at www.p3tips.com.

