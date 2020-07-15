Help police identify man wanted for theft at Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators want to know if you recognize a man accused of stealing from a Shreveport business.

The theft happened on June 4 at a business in the 6200 block of Westport Ave.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone with information about this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-089614 with your tip.

