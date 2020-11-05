Help police identify men accused of burglarizing Shreveport business

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators want to know if you recognize two men accused of breaking into a Shreveport business.

The burglary happened on Oct. 23 in the 100 block of East Kings Hwy.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, surveillance video showed two men allegedly burglarizing the store.

Anyone who can identify these two men is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 20-163725 with your tip.

