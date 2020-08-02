Help Shreveport police find couple responsible for multiple car burglaries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are seeking help identifying a man and a woman who allegedly spent Monday night into the wee small hours of Tuesday morning breaking into other people’s cars in southwest Shreveport.

On Tuesday, Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of Quail Ridge on reports of a vehicle burglary.

When officers arrived at the scene, they learned a male and a female committed multiple vehicle burglaries overnight.

But the incident was captured on surveillance cameras and photos of the suspects and their vehicle have been extracted from the video.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of these two, so if they look familiar, give Crime Stoppers a call at (318) 673-7373 or via app at P3tips.

Please provide CAD # 20-118622 with your tip.

