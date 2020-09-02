Help Shreveport police find suspect who allegedly stole truck at gunpoint

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are seeking help finding the suspect in an armed robbery.

Monday, SPD officers responded to reports of an armed robbery in the 5800 block of South Lakeshore Drive.

When officers arrived, witnesses told them a Black male approached the victim armed with a semi-auto pistol and stole his vehicle.

Investigators obtained store video footage of the suspect from another location and provided photos extracted from the video to release to the public in hopes of getting this guy identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify this suspect to contact them at 318-673-7300.Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Shreveport Caddo Crime Stoppers at 318 673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

Please include CAD#20-137753 with your tip.

