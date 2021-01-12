Help SPD find 3 suspects who celebrated the New Year by burglarizing vehicles

Shreveport Police detectives are asking the public’s help to identify three suspects they believe are responsible for a New Year’s day vehicle burglary that occurred in the 5400 block of Financial Plaza.

Investigators were able to secure video footage of the suspects from the complex and released the video to the public in hopes of getting these individuals identified.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify these suspects to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

Please include CAD # 20-00234 with your tip.