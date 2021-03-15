Help SPD find this guy who allegedly tried to burglarize local ATM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police detectives are asking the public’s help to identify a suspect believed responsible for an attempted ATM burglary at a local credit union.

It happened on March 4th at ATM at Red River Federal Credit Union at 1010 Jacobs Street.

Once again, the culprit seemed to have forgotten that the cameras are always rolling at ATMs, and investigators were able pull still shots from the video footage in the hope of getting this guy identified.

Detectives wish to have a conversation with this man, and are asking anyone who can identify him to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via their app, P3Tips.

Please include CAD # 21-030024 with your tip.