Help SPD identify 2 people wanted in gym burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives want to know if you recognize two people who allegedly broke into a Shreveport gym.

The burglary happened back on Nov. 27 in the 2800 block of Summer Grove Dr.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, two people were seen on surveillance video, including one who was taking a bicycle out of the building.

Anyone who can identify these two people is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 20-183501 with your tip.