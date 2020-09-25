Help SPD identify men wanted in Drug Emporium burglary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a group of men who broke into the Drug Emporium in Shreveport.

The burglary happened on Tuesday, Sept. 22 in the 5800 block of East King Hwy.

According to Shreveport Police, surveillance video showed four people burglarize the store.

Detectives are asking anyone who can identify these suspects to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or us the P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 20-148277 with your tip.

