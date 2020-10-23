Help SPD identify man accused in business theft

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Police want to know if you recognize a man who allegedly stole merchandise from a Shreveport Walmart.

The theft happened back on Oct. 6 in the 1600 block of east Bert Kouns.

According to Shreveport Police, surveillance video showed a black male take items from the store without paying for them.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. If you know who this man is call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-155553 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.