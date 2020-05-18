Help SPD identify man accused in Walmart theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a man who was caught on camera stealing items at a Shreveport Walmart.

The theft happened on Friday, May 15 in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns.

According to Shreveport Police, surveillance video showed the man enter the store and take merchandise without paying for it.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-078195 with your tip.

