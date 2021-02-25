Help SPD identify man tied to burglary investigation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help identifying a man who may be tied to a burglary investigation.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, investigators want to question a man about a Simple Burglary and Criminal Property Damage that happened back on Jan. 16 in the downtown area.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone who can identify this man is urged to call (318) 673-7373, or use the P3tips app. Please include CAD: 21-007195.