Help SPD identify man tied to burglary investigation

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help identifying a man who may be tied to a burglary investigation.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, investigators want to question a man about a Simple Burglary and Criminal Property Damage that happened back on Jan. 16 in the downtown area.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone who can identify this man is urged to call (318) 673-7373, or use the P3tips app. Please include CAD: 21-007195.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss