Help SPD identify man wanted in ATM, vehicle burglaries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help identifying a man accused of multiple burglaries in the Shreveport area.

The burglaries happened on Sunday in the 1700 block of Line Ave.

According to Shreveport Police, the man allegedly tried to break into an ATM and several vehicles.

Anyone who can identify this man is urged to contact Shreveport Caddo Parish Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org or use the P3Tips app. Please include CAD # 20-078559 with your tip.

