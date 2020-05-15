Help SPD identify man wanted in Target theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help identifying a man accused of stealing from Target.

The theft happened back on May 5 in the 7100 block of Youree Dr.

According to Shreveport Police, surveillance video showed a black male enter the store and take merchandise without paying for it.

The man was later seen driving away in a black Dodge Charger.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case.

Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-071898 with your tip.

