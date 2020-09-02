Help SPD identify man wanted in Walmart theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help tracking down a man accused of stealing from a Shreveport Walmart.

The theft happened on Saturday, Aug. 29 in the 6200 block of Westport Ave.

Surveillance video showed a black male enter the store and then take merchandise without paying for it.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-136700 with your tip.

