Help SPD identify man wanted in Walmart theft

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Detectives need your help tracking down a man accused of stealing from a Shreveport Walmart.

The theft happened on Saturday, Aug. 29 in the 6200 block of Westport Ave.

Surveillance video showed a black male enter the store and then take merchandise without paying for it.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information on this man’s identity is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-136700 with your tip.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss