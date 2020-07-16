Help SPD identify theft suspects

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police is asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects that were caught on camera stealing.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, on July 6 officers responded to the Walmart in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns on reports of theft.

When officers got there they learned a white male and a white female entered Walmart and stole from the store.

The suspects were caught on camera and Walmart has released photos of the suspects to help identify them.

Source: Shreveport Police Department

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of the people responsible for this crime. Contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips.

Provide CAD # 20-112156 with your tip.

