Help SPD identify theft suspects

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police is asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects that were caught on camera stealing.
According to the Shreveport Police Department, on July 6 officers responded to the Walmart in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns on reports of theft.
When officers got there they learned a white male and a white female entered Walmart and stole from the store.
The suspects were caught on camera and Walmart has released photos of the suspects to help identify them.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of the people responsible for this crime. Contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips.
Provide CAD # 20-112156 with your tip.
