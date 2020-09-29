Help SPD identify these Walmart shoppers who allegedly neglected to check out

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are asking for help in identifying a man and a woman who went on a shopping trip a southwest Shreveport Walmart and didn’t think they had to pay for their merchandise.

On Saturday, Shreveport Police patrol officers were dispatched the Walmart in the 9500 block of Mansfield Road on reports of a male and female helping themselves to merchandise, but skipped the checking out and paying part.

Fortunately, the incident was captured on the store’s surveillance camera, and detectives were able to extract photos from the video in the hope of getting the couple identified.

The male is wearing a white t-shirt and a mask, while the female is wearing a black tank top that appears to have white writing on it, including the word “stupid,” and is not wearing a mask.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information leading to the identities and arrests of the persons responsible for this crime. Please contact them at 318-673-7373 or via app at P3tips.

Please provide CAD # 20150685 with your tip.

