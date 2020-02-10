SPD seeking to ID suspect in theft from Ulta

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Investigators want to know if you recognize a woman who allegedly stole items from Ulta Beauty in Shreveport.

The theft happened back on Jan. 21 in the 7400 block of Youree Dr.

Surveillance video showed a black female enter the business and take items from the store.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone with information about this woman’s identity is urged to call 318-673-7373, visit lockemup.org, or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-012347 with your tip.

