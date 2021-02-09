Help SPD identify women linked to Walmart theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Shreveport detectives need your help identifying two women who may be connected to a theft at Walmart.

The theft happened back on Jan. 15 in the 1600 block of East Bert Kouns.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, surveillance video showed two women walk into the store and take multiple items without paying for them.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone who can identify these women is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app.