Help SPD track down man wanted in business theft

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man was caught on camera stealing from a Shreveport business and detectives need your help tracking him down.

The theft happened on Tuesday, Sept. 29 in the 7400 block of Line Ave.

According to Shreveport police, surveillance video showed a man enter the store and take merchandies without paying for it.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward in this case. Anyone who can identify this man is urged to call (318) 673-7373 or use the P3tips app. Please provide CAD # 20-151884 with your tip.

