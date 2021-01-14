Help SPSO find suspect stealing copper from phone lines

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office need your help finding someone that has been stealing copper phone line cables/wires throughout the parish.

SPSO says the person is pulling the cable out of the ground and also taking it from utility poles.

If anyone has any information, contact Detective Sculthorpe, Sabine Parish CID at 318-590-9475. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 318-256-4511 or submit a tip through our Sabine Parish Sheriff App.