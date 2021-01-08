Help TAPD identify woman accused of passing forged checks

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) — Detectives need your help identifying a woman wanted for passing forged checks in the Texarkana area.

According to the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department, the woman is also accused of withdrawing money from the victim’s bank account.

TAPD investigators said the vehicle license plate on the woman’s vehicle had been previously reported stolen.

Anyone who has information on this woman’s identity is asked to contact Det. White at (903) 798-3154.