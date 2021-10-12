Help TTPD find woman who allegedly bilked elderly family member out of thousands

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – Texarkana Texas police are looking for a woman who allegedly withdrew thousands from the bank account of an elderly relative under the pretext of helping her two young children.

A felony arrest warrant for Theft of Property over $2,500 involving an elderly victim has been issued for Amanda Hughes.

Amanda Hughes (Surveillance photo courtesy Texarkana Texas Police)

Police a 71-year-old relative allowed Hughes to use her credit card to buy food and clothing for Hughes’ two young children.

However, police say Hughes saw the gesture as more of an opportunity to get some money for herself and allegedly took advantage of the victim’s concern for her children, using the card to make multiple unauthorized ATM withdrawals for cash.

TTPD Det. Warren Smith has been able to confirm that Hughes made at least 12 separate withdrawals using the relative’s card over the summer that totaled almost $4,500.

Either Hughes was unaware or simply forgot that each and every time she pulled up to an ATM to score some money, she video surveillance cameras were rolling.

In the course of the investigation, Smith said he managed to talk to Hughes a couple of times on the phone, and after the warrant was issued, she agreed to turn herself in last Wednesday.

She has yet to show up, however, and Smith along with his law-enforcement colleagues are losing their patience, so now are asking the public’s help in finding her.

Hughes might wish to make accommodations for those two small children, however. Texarkana police say they’ve “made a reservation on Amanda Hughes’ behalf for accommodations in the luxurious Bi-State Jail and look forward to her being able to take advantage of them.”

Anyone who knows Hughes’ whereabouts or spots her around town is asked to contact Police at 903-798-3116 or Texarkana Area Crime Stoppers at 903-793-STOP.