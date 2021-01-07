Here’s how Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers ensures tips remain anonymous

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – “Crime Stoppers only wants your information, not your name.” That’s how Caddo-Shreveport Crime Stoppers appeals to citizens to share tips that could help solve crimes, along with offering rewards as incentive.

President Reed Ebarb says the non-profit organization paid out a total of $10,000 in 2020 for tips in homicide cases alone and they hope to pay out even more in 2021.

“Crime Stoppers is simply a tool in a detective’s toolbox,” said Ebarb. “In one case, we had a homicide happen in Shreveport and that tip identified a person whom they may have never known about thanks to that tip.”

He said that the tips people leave anonymously are critical and in a lot of cases help law enforcement agencies solve cases, but one of the biggest obstacles they face is concerns about confidentiality.

“That’s something we’ve heard for years and that’s something that we’ve gone through great lengths to stop. So when you submit something online, which is always an option, your IP address is automatically blocked. The caller ID doesn’t transmit to the call center, so we can’t even look at a caller ID and look at what the number is. We are really taking that extra step to make sure under no circumstances can an identity be compromised,” Ebarb explained.

“We want to continue to get more tips about violent crimes, felonies in possession of firearms or stolen firearms. The more we tackle those things, the more we can reduce crime.”

And after a particularly violent year in Shreveport, Ebarb says it is more critical than ever that can do their part for a better community, one tip at a time.

“Because today it may be somebody you don’t know, but tomorrow it can be a family member or friend. You have to stop it upfront, you have to stop the crime in Shreveport.”

People have the choice to report anonymously on their phones by calling (318) 673-7373, online at cscrimestoppers.org, or on the P3 Tips App.