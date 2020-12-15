High-speed chase from Webster Parish ends at Jimmie Davis Bridge in Caddo, 1 man arrested

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A man who was wanted for burglary in Webster Parish has been arrested after leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase Tuesday afternoon.

According to Louisiana State Police, the pursuit started around 12:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15 when Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were trying to stop a black, four-door Toyota Runner. WPSO deputies then called LSP troopers to assist them with the high-speed chase.

Authorities say the driver of the Toyota moved into Bossier Parish and when they approached the intersection of US 71 and Gold Meadows Drive, the driver ran into another vehicle.

The Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office and the Bossier City Police Department were involved in the chase for a short period of time before state troopers joined the pursuit at LA HWY 511.

Officials say once the chase ended at the Jimmie Davis Bridge in Shreveport, Louisiana State Police and a Webster Parish deputy took 31-year-old Kenneth Cross into custody.

Cross is charged Bossier Parish with hit-and-run, aggravated flight from an officer, and switching license plates. He is also charged in Caddo Parish with flight from an officer, driving under suspension, and switching license plates. Cross is expected to be booked into the Caddo Correctional Center on his charges.