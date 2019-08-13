High-speed chase in Shreveport ends with motorcycle rider in hospital

A high-speed chase involving a motorcycle in north Shreveport late Tuesday morning ended with the rider striking another vehicle and going to the hospital. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A high-speed chase involving a motorcycle in north Shreveport late Tuesday morning ended with the rider striking another vehicle and going to the hospital.

According to Louisiana State Police the scene, the pursuit started when an officer tried to stop the motorcycle on Interstate 20 as it headed eastbound. Instead, police say the rider took off and reached speeds in excess of 100 mph before attempting to exit I-20 at I-220. That’s when the motorcycle hit the median and crashed into the side of an oncoming pickup truck.

No one in the pickup truck was injured, but the rider was taken to Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport with minor injuries.

No names have been released and there is no word yet on what charges the motorcycle rider may face.

