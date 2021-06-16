High-speed chase through E. Texas ends with arrest of Shreveport man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man is behind bars, accused of stealing a car and leading authorities on a high-speed chase through East Texas Wednesday morning.

Caddo Paris booking records show that 35-year-old Jeremiah Rashad Brown is charged with illegal possession of stolen things, possession of schedule II, flight from an officer, and prohibited acts-use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 10:15 a.m. about a stolen Volkswagen Jetta being tracked by GPS from Dallas, Texas traveling eastbound on Interstate 20 from Kyle’s Quick Shop at Loop 259 in Longviews.

As deputies began pursuing the car and verified it was stolen, Brown allegedly sped off at high speeds once he realized he was being followed by authorities.

HCSO says Brown continued traveling on I-20 at a high rate of speed and was driving in an erratic manner, passing vehicles on the shoulder of the roadway and creating a very dangerous situation. As the pursuit continued into Louisiana, Greenwood officers deployed a spike strip to flatten the tires of the vehicle. One tire was flattened and the driver continued on 3 tires and a flat.

Brown kept driving at a high speed to the I-220/Hwy 3132 exit near the Shreveport airport and turned South on Hwy 3132. He drove to 70th Street and exited there and headed eastbound on 70th Street to the Queensboro neighborhood.

He was finally stopped in the industrial area of Queensboro, where he was arrested by Caddo Parish deputies. Brown was taken to Caddo Correctional Center where he will be arraigned on charges from Harrison County and Caddo Parish.