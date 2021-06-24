LSP: Hit-and-run driver checks on victim, flees scene saying “I have to go to work”

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The driver of a Toyota that struck another car in Monroe Thursday says he left the scene without reporting the crash because he was late to work, according to Louisiana State Police.

Matthew Williams, 34, is charged with hit-and-run in connection with a car crash in the intersection of Smith Street and Louisiana Highway 34.

LSP says troopers were called to the intersection about a hit-and-run and when they arrived at the scene, the victim stated she made a left-hand turn from Smith Street onto LA HWY 34 while proceeding on a green traffic signal. The victim said when she entered the intersection, she was struck on her right passenger side by a white Toyota car.

The victim then stated that Williams got out of the Toyota and asked if she was hurt. Williams told the victim he had to go to work and left the scene traveling northbound without providing any vehicle information or his identity.

According to the arrest report, the victim was able to write down Williams’s license plate number before he fled the scene of the accident. Officers were able to determine the identity of Williams with the information the victim provided.

Troopers found Williams at his job, Skent-N-Dent of Monroe, and admitted to them that he had been involved in a crash, but he was the one who had the green light.

Williams also admitted he left the scene of the crash because he had to get to work, and he had no intentions of reporting the crash to the police. Williams was transferred and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on his charges.