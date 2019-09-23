SPD seeks Home Depot thieves caught on camera

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –Shreveport police are asking for the public’s help identifying three men who were caught on store surveillance, on different days taking several items from a local store without paying.

Surveillance footage from Home Depot in the 100 block of East Bert Kouns showed three unidentified men within three consistent months of June, July, and August filling their buggies and clothes with unpaid items before leaving the business.

Investigators are offering a reward for information leading to the identity and arrest of the person responsible for this crime.

Anyone with information on the identity of these suspects is urged to contact, Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373, lockemup.org, or via app at P3tips.