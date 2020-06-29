Home invasion lands Shreveport man behind bars on attempted murder charges

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A suspect accused of forcing his way into a man’s Shreveport home and shooting at him has been jailed on attempted murder charges.

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday in the 4100 block of Jacob St.

According to the Shreveport Police Department, 25-year-old Dekoria Kennedy allegedly forced his way into the home, assaulted a man, and then fired several shots at him.

The victim was not struck and Kennedy drove away in a black Nissan Altima.

Just before 6 a.m. Sunday detectives arrested Kennedy at an apartment complex in north Shreveport.

Kennedy was booked into the Shreveport City Jail on one count of Attempted Second Degree Murder and one count of Home Invasion.

